A man has been charged after an officer was injured following a vehicle stop in Notting Hill

Veran Whiskey, 39, Edenvale St, SW6, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 25 January, charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, dangerous driving and possession of criminal property.

Officers from the Met’s Territorial Support Group stopped a vehicle at around 16:06hrs on Saturday, 23 January in Swanscombe Road, St Anns Villas, W11.

An officer was injured after being dragged by the vehicle when it made off. It collided with a police vehicle and a number of other vehicles before coming to a stop.

The injured officer was taken to hospital; his condition is not life-threatening or life-changing.

The occupant of the vehicle was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury before going into police custody. He was later charged as above.

There were no further reported injuries to any other officers or members of the public.

Another man who was in the suspect vehicle and got out when it was stopped has been charged with drug offences.

Imran Khan, 44, of Queensale Crescent, W11, was charged with possession of a controlled class B drug and is due to appear at the same court on the same date.