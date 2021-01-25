The family of a man who was murdered in Colchester last month have described him as a “free spirit” with a big heart who had the ability to “enter a room and brighten it”

Alinjavwa Siwale, 22, was found injured in Affleck Road shortly after 12.15am on Friday 11 December last year. Sadly, he died at the scene.

In a statement, his family said: “Our lives have been changed forever. We are heartbroken, still in shock and angry.

“Nothing can ever prepare you for the loss of a child. It is very, very painful and no mother should ever have to go through this.

“Njavwa had a big heart and made friends so easily, sometimes not in the right circles, and was true to each and every one of them. He supported them, guided them and made them happy.

“Njavwa loved his brothers to bits and was an amazing father to his son.

“He was a free spirit who lived in the present and on his terms. He had big dreams; he was a leader; he had followers.

“He had the ability to enter a room and brighten it with his smile, his attitude, his infectious laugh or just his presence.

“Njavwa loved his rap music for which he was popularly known as ‘Swizzino’. He also had a passion for football and had continued to play for Great Notley Football Club.

“There are no words to describe the pain we are going through as a family. It is very painful and he is irreplaceable.”

Two men have been charged with murder in connection with Alinjavwa’s death.

Sheldon McKay, 25, and Phoenix Lee, 19, both of no fixed address, are due to stand trial in August.