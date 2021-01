A person has been found dead after a fire at a house in East London.

Poice fire and Paramecis rushed to Albert Street, Stratford, just after 10.30 am on Monday following reports of a fire at the property.

Emergency services entered the building and one person had been found dead at the scene.

A joint investigation into the fatal the second within 24 hours in East London has been launched by the LFB and the Met Police.

A crime scene remains in place at this time.