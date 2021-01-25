A section of the M25 has been closed following a serious collision in Essex. Fire crews were called to deal with a car well alight between junction 26 and 27 on the M25 heading southbound towards Brentwood around 6.15pm on Monday evening (January 25th). A number of fire engine along with Police and Paramedics had to attend the incident, finding the car alight in the hard shoulder. Crews had to wear breathing apparatus to deal with the incident, tackling the fire for over 30 minutes. A number of lanes have been closed between junction 26 and 27 More to follow
Emergency services called after reports of car ablaze after serious collision on the M25
January 25, 2021
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • CHELMSFORD
Witnesses sought after collision
October 22, 2020
BREAKING • GUILDFORD • SURREY
Chemical spill closes major link from the M3 motorway
December 9, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • SIDCUP
Teenager arrested on suspicion of the robbery of an 80-year-old woman
August 10, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Welcome Home Queen Lizzie
August 16, 2017
BREAKING • FAREHAM • GOSPORT • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH • SOUTHAMPTON
M27 blocked after overturned vehicle near Southampton
May 21, 2017
BREAKING
Storm Dennis will bring strong winds over the weekend
February 13, 2020
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Two charged over Southampton Stabbing
April 26, 2018
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Woman denies stabbing Nadine Burden in Portsmouth
July 3, 2017
Apps • Food • Science • Sports
Meet the woman who’s making consumer boycotts great again
October 10, 2020
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Multi vehicle collision in Portsmouth
April 28, 2018
BREAKING • LONDON
Man stabbed in Nightingale Vale, Woolwich
April 9, 2018
BREAKING • CROYDON • LONDON
Fire crews called to tackle warehouse a blaze in Croydon
February 27, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Five people arrested over Grenfell Tower mock
November 6, 2018
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • LONDON • STREATHAM
First Picture of Terror suspect shot dead by Police on Streatham High Road
February 2, 2020
BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT • PORTSMOUTH
Cowes lifeboat assists 36ft yacht in Osbourne bay
March 8, 2019
BREAKING • KENT • TONBRIDGE
Attempted murder investigation launched in Tonbridge
March 11, 2020
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Police Crack-down on motorcycle nuisance in Southampton
April 22, 2016
BREAKING • DEAL
Probe launched after suspicious fire in Deal
May 8, 2019
FAREHAM • HAMPSHIRE • LATEST NEWS
Owner offers £1,000 reward for safe return of Beagle Pup
November 27, 2019
KENT • LATEST NEWS
Drugs arrest in Deal
August 16, 2018
BREAKING • CROSSHARBOUR • LONDON
Police make arrest over Crossharbour Station Murder
July 12, 2020
BREAKING • HACKNEY • LONDON
Six arrested after drugs raids in East London
July 7, 2020
BREAKING • MIDDLESEX
Two jailed for Hounslow Violent Disorder
May 24, 2018
BREAKING • SOUTH YORKSHIRE
Chief Constable pays tribute to PC Matt Lannie
April 22, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Arson Probe launched after woman dies in flat fire
September 6, 2018
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT • MEDWAY
A burglar who targeted five businesses across Kent and Medway has been jailed
October 12, 2020
BREAKING • LEICESTER
Broken Britain what an insult
January 13, 2021
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • READING
Raider who stole over £76k escapes from Prison
April 12, 2019
ANERLEY • BREAKING • LONDON
No injuries after blaze rips throught flats in Anerley.
May 5, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Multi vehicle collision on the M20 Maidstone
January 9, 2020
LATEST NEWS • MIDDLESEX
Commercial property search for body of missing Mohammed Shah Subhani
November 22, 2019
BREAKING • DEAL • KENT
Witnesses are sought following a fatal collision near Deal
August 24, 2020
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Appeal to find missing Teenager from Southampton
July 6, 2016
BREAKING • FOLKESTONE • KENT
Two baby seagulls hit by a black Audi in Folkestone
July 9, 2020
ISLE OF WIGHT
Isle of Wight Crew called to Smell of Burning in Cowes Street
February 21, 2016