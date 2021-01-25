Emergency services called after reports of car ablaze after serious collision on the M25

A section of the M25 has been closed following a serious collision in Essex. Fire crews were called to deal with a car well alight between junction 26 and 27 on the M25 heading southbound towards Brentwood around 6.15pm on Monday evening (January 25th). A number of fire engine along with Police and Paramedics had to attend the incident, finding the car alight in the hard shoulder. Crews had to wear breathing apparatus to deal with the incident, tackling the fire for over 30 minutes. A number of lanes have been closed between junction 26 and 27 More to follow