BREAKING ENFIELD LONDON MISSING

Police are appealing to trace 17-yr old Shahad Khanafer from Enfield

January 26, 2021
1 Min Read
CAF D F CDA

 

Shahad was last seen on 20/01/21.

She is known to visit: @MPSCamden @MPSLewisham @MPSHackney @MPSHammFul
@MPSHendon @SurreyPolice

Please call police or Missing People on 116000, ref-7450/20JAN21

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp