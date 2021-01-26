UPDATED: Fire Fighter treated by Paramedics after coming under attack whilst tackling Thornton Heath Blaze

A firefighter from the London Fire brigade came under attack after residents called for assistance in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Four fire crews and an aerial ladder platform were scrambled to an address in Kensington Avenue, Thornton Heath just after midnight to persons reported.

Smoke was seen billowing from the roof of the multi-residential occupancy property.

On arrival crews in breathing apparatus entered the building to lead residents to safety when it’s understood that two firefighters came under attack with punching raining down on them.

One received damage to his jaw had he not been wearing a helmet his injuries could have been a lot worse. He needed to be treated by Paramedics. A second crew member was also attacked they have been taken to the Croydon hospital for treatment.

An investigation into the cause of the blaze has been launched by the LFB.

Officers from the Met Police are carrying out an investigation into the attack of the firefighters who as understood to be stationed at Norbury.

London Fire Brigade Deputy Commissioner Richard Mills said: “While attending a fire at a block of flats in Thornton Heath overnight, one of our firefighters was attacked by a man at the property.

“This abhorrent and unprovoked attack on a firefighter is completely unacceptable, but during a global pandemic when all emergency services workers are going above and beyond to serve the public it is even more shocking.

“The firefighter was going into a building to fight a fire and potentially save lives and had it not been for his helmet, he would have sustained serious head injuries. Thankfully, he has been discharged from hospital.

“We take all attacks on our firefighters incredibly seriously and have already put our weight behind the Assaults on Emergency Workers Act which increased sentencing guidelines for such attacks and we will be working with the Metropolitan Police Service to assist with their investigation.”