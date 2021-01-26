Two men who attempted to supply heroin and cocaine throughout Northampton have been jailed

Investigative work led the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) to Bradley Mundin and Christopher Cain, and as the investigation unfolded, they suspected that the pair were using a Ford Focus as a ‘stash site’ to store drugs and then pass them along for re-sale. The duo kept the car at different locations, but never more than a few minutes from Cain’s Northampton home address.

On 30 April 2019 Cain drove his white Chrysler Voyager a short distance from home and parked up at the junction of Broadway and Collingwood Road. He was seen to enter a Ford Focus and sit stationary in the driver’s seat for a few minutes, before returning to his Chrysler.

Officers stopped and searched him and found wraps of cocaine and heroin and around £800 cash. The 53-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

More drugs were found hidden in a drawstring bag inside the Ford Focus. DNA recovered from cling film used to wrap the drugs linked 40-year-old Mundin to the ‘stash site’. He was arrested later that day.

When officers searched Mundin’s address they found around 96g of heroin, three kilos of various cutting agents and tools and a key to the Ford Focus. Cain’s fingerprints were also found at the address.

A drugs expert valued the seized drugs with a street value of up to £850,000.

Cain, formerly of Merthyr Road, Northampton, denied the offences but was found guilty of two counts of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine at a previous trial. He was sentenced to four years and six months at Northampton Crown Court on 21 January 2021.

Mundin, formerly of Milverton Crescent, Northampton, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply heroin and being concerned in the supply of cocaine. The 40-year-old was sentenced alongside Cain to three years and two months.

Both men will now be subject to a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) investigation which will determine if they made any money from their crimes.

EMSOU Investigator Hazel Score said: “For Cain and Mundin to brazenly operate from such a public area and in broad daylight, just goes to show how they saw themselves as above the law.