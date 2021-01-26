BREAKING CAMDEN LONDON

Much Loved Camden officer PC John Fabrizi, loses his battle to Covid-19

January 26, 2021
It is with great sadness that that Police have announced the death of a much-loved officer, Camden’s PC John Fabrizi, who lost his battle with Covid-19 on Sunday. Our thoughts go to John’s family as we mourn the loss of our devoted colleague, an officer that did so much good in one lifetime.

