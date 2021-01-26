It is with great sadness that that Police have announced the death of a much-loved officer, Camden’s PC John Fabrizi, who lost his battle with Covid-19 on Sunday. Our thoughts go to John’s family as we mourn the loss of our devoted colleague, an officer that did so much good in one lifetime.
Much Loved Camden officer PC John Fabrizi, loses his battle to Covid-19
January 26, 2021
1 Min Read
