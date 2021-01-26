Armed Police officers called to late night stabbing attack in Hayes Property

Armed Police officers were scrambled to an address in the early hours of Tuesday morning following what is understood have been a knife attack that had taken place within a property.

Police rushed to Woolacombe Way in Hayes after being alerted to the stabbing attack just after midnight. Armed officers supported by response officers and Paramedics were called to the £350,000 home following reports that a person had received stab wounds.

Police remained at the scene of the attack throughout the night in freezing temperatures.

The Met has been approached for comment