Police name teen in fatal Islington stabbing

A murder investigation has been launched following the fatal stabbing of a teenage boy in Islington.

Police were called to Holland Walk, N19, on Monday, 25 January, at approximately 5.30pm to a report of a stabbing.

Officers attended with London Ambulance Service and HEMS, and found the victim, a 15-year-old boy suffering from a stab injury. Despite efforts to save him by emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene a short while later. While formal identification is yet to take place, officers believe the victim is Romario Opia.

Romario’s next of kin have been informed and they being supported by specialist officers.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are now investigating the circumstances of the boy’s death, and have launched enquiries to track down those responsible.

One male, aged 16-years-old, was arrested on suspicion of affray. He has been released with no further action.

The public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the coming days.

Chief Superintendent Raj Kohli, Commander of the Central North unit, said: “A young person’s life has been taken and our thoughts are with his family and friends who have lost someone very special to them.

“I know our community will be shocked and upset by this incident. Our officers share your sadness, and we have a team dedicated to tracking down those who committed this.

“Detectives from our specialist crime command will be making extensive enquiries and I would ask anyone who does know something to come forward and share that information.”

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who leads the investigation, said: “My officers and I are committed to finding those responsible and bringing them to justice. There are people out there who know what happened last night, and I want them to come forward.

“In particular, I’d like anyone with mobile phone footage of the incident to share that with us. Please get in touch with us, or anonymously with Crimestoppers, and help us track down those who did this.”

Enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the initial assault or who knows anything about what happened is urged to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD 4987/25JAN.