Man arrested for attempted murder after Battersea Stabbing

A man in his 40’s has been stabbed in London and is fighting for life in hospital. The attack happened at around 7.31 pm.

Officers from the Met Police attended the attack on Queens Town Road Battersea where the victim was found with stab wounds a man in his 30’s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A spokesman for the Met Police said: Police were called to an address in Queenstown Road, SW8, at 7.31pm on Tuesday, 26 January to reports of a stabbing.

Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS).

A man in his 40s was found with stab injuries. He was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

His condition has been assessed as life-threatening.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken into custody.

A crime scene is in place. Enquiries are ongoing.