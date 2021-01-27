London Victoria Rail and Coach Station thrown into lockdown following Police incident

A mass cordon has been thrown up by Police around both London Victoria bus and railway station following a Police incident that officers have yet to confirm the nature.

A large number of officers were scrambled to the area just before 11pm on Tuesday evening.

Officers have blocked off the station and surrounding roads with witnesses saying that they saw a male being chased by Police officers.

Buckingham Palace Road, Ebury Street, Eccleston Place and Ebury Mews have also been cordoned off as part of the same incident.

A number of Night buses have also been affected and have been put on divert

The Met Police have been approached for comment