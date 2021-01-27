Criminals are using the COVID-19 vaccine as way to target the public by tricking them to hand over cash or financial details. They are sending convincing-looking text messages letting people know they are eligible for the vaccine or phoning people directly pretending to be from the NHS, or a local pharmacy.

The NHS will:

NEVER ask for payment- the vaccine is free

NEVER ask for your bank details

NEVER arrive unannounced at your home to administer the vaccine

NEVER ask to prove your identity by asking you to send copies of personal documents such as your passport.

If you receive a call you believe to be fraudulent HANG UP. If you are suspicious about an email you have received forward it to [email protected]

Suspicious text messages to 7726 which is a free service.