Fire crews scrambled to Travelodge in Croydon after blaze breaks out on the 8th floor

A number of fire crews from the London Fire Brigade have been scrambled this lunchtime to the Travelodge in Croydon following reports that smoke was seen issuing from the building,

Crews from the town fire station and an aerial ladder were scrambled to the Wellesley Road site after a fire is understood to have broken out in one of the rooms on the 8th floor.

Cordons have been put in place whilst firefighters deal with the incident

Staff at the major hotel chain are understood to have carried out an evacuation of the floor prior to the arrival of the fire service.

The cause of the blaze is not currently know and an investigation has been launched.

The LFB have bene approached for comment