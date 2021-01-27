HGV drivers – get a COVID test before arriving in Kent

If you’re travelling via the Port of Dover or Eurotunnel you should get a negative COVID test before arriving in Kent.

We advise you to get tested before or at the start of your journey – a negative COVID test remains valid for entry to France for 72 hours so you’ll have plenty of time.

39 Information and Advice sites across the country offer free testing – head to the closest one to you.

75% of these sites have very low waiting times and can therefore process a test within the hour.

Sites nearer to Kent are busy and you may experience delays. You should not wait to reach Kent to get tested.

Please avoid the following sites if possible as queueing is very likely:

Beaconsfield

Cherwell Valley

Clacket Lane eastbound

Orwell Crossing truck stop

Peterborough

Rownhams

Rugby Stobart truck stop

Thurrock Services

Watford Gap southbound.

You can also get an authorised negative COVID test from a private testing facility or your firm may have their own arrangements.

Any driver heading to the EU via Kent must also have a valid Kent Access Permit (KAP). Each permit is valid for 24 hours.