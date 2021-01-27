Scheme Eligibility Expanded For Young Residents To Jump On The Job Ladder

This week, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has announced that the eligibility for the Kickstarter Scheme has expanded so employers of all sizes can offer young residents placements. From February 3rd the threshold of 30 job placements will be removed.

The news has been welcomed by local MP, Caroline Dinenage, who is encouraging more businesses across Gosport, Hill Head, Stubbington and Lee-on-the-Solent to sign up so that local young jobseekers can jump on the first rung of the job ladder.

The Kickstarter Scheme provides employers with funding to create new job placements for anyone aged 16 to 24 in receipt of Universal Credit. It funds 25 hours a week, for 6 months, on National Minimum or Living Wage depending on the age of the applicant. All associated employer National Insurance contributions are also paid.

So far, more than 120,000 job placements have been created and £2 billion is available for companies across the country.

Caroline commented:

“The pandemic has made taking that first step on the job ladder harder than ever, especially for our young residents.

“The Kickstarter Scheme not only helps employers get fully funded help with their business but also placement for those who are looking to develop their skill set and build their CV.

“I am encouraging all local employers to sign up to give a young resident in the Gosport Constituency an opportunity to start a new venture this year.”

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Thérèse Coffey said:

“Kickstart has moved up a gear and I encourage employers to join us and invest in the next generation of talent by joining our Kickstart scheme.

“By removing the threshold of a minimum 30 jobs for direct applications, we are making it even simpler to get involved.

“Now is the time to prepare for post-lockdown placements and employers will now have a choice to apply direct or through one of our 600 fantastic Kickstart gateways who may be locally connected or sector-specific providing that tailored support.”