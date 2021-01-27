Two firearms and 34 bullets have been recovered and seized following a firearms search warrant lead by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command

DI Adam Seton, said: “The Coronavirus pandemic has reduced violent crime significantly, but it has not stopped our tenacious officers from going out and protecting the public from those who seek to cause harm.

“We will continue to pursue anyone involved in firearms offences. No global pandemic will stop Met officers from seizing weapons, guns and protecting Londoners.”

Shortly before 3.50pm on Tuesday, 26 January officers from the Specialist Crime Command executed a firearms search warrant at an address on Norbury Avenue, CR7.

Two firearms and 38 bullets were recovered.