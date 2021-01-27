Police have closed the M40 motorway following a collision involving an HGV that has crossover

Police have closed the M40 Southbound near Bicester following an HGV crossover the central barrier

The M40 southbound between junctions 11 and junction 10 has been closed along with one lane on the northbound section of the busy commuter route.

Road closures are expected to be in place for sometime

Officers from Thames Valley roads Police, Paramedics and Highways England are all at the scene of the injuries.

It is unclear how serious injuries are to those involved.

An investigation has been launched into the collision.

An estimated time for the closure to be removed is 7.45pm but this may be subject to change