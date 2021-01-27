Police have closed the M40 Southbound near Bicester following an HGV crossover the central barrier The M40 southbound between junctions 11 and junction 10 has been closed along with one lane on the northbound section of the busy commuter route. Road closures are expected to be in place for sometime Officers from Thames Valley roads Police, Paramedics and Highways England are all at the scene of the injuries. It is unclear how serious injuries are to those involved. An investigation has been launched into the collision. An estimated time for the closure to be removed is 7.45pm but this may be subject to change A spokesman for Highways England said: If you are in the trapped traffic on the #M40 in #Oxfordshire southbound between J11 and J10 near #Bicester please bear with us. Plans are being made to get you released as soon as we can. Thanks for your patience.
UPDATED:Police have closed the M40 motorway following a collision involving an HGV that has crossover
January 27, 2021
