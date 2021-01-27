Met Forensic specialist charged with misconduct charges

A member of police staff from the Met’s Forensic Services has been charged with eight counts of misconduct in public office between 2009 and 2018.

The charges relate to an investigation by officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards into the suspected mishandling of evidence within the Met’s forensic laboratory.

Ursula Collins, 41, was charged on Wednesday, 27 January.

She is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 16 February.

The Met referred the case to the Independent Office for Police Conduct in 2018 who directed that a local investigation be carried out by the DPS.

Ursula Collins is currently suspended from duty.