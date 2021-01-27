A female missing person has deliberately thrown herself into the path of a moving police vehicle

At 2.23pm hours on Wednesday 27th January 2021 police were called to a report of concerns for a missing person in the Exeter area. During the course of the searches, the female missing person has deliberately thrown herself into the path of a moving police vehicle on Dryden Road, Exeter, to cause herself harm. As a result she sustained minor injuries and was conveyed to hospital.

The road was closed to allow a thorough investigation and has since been re-opened.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to ring 101 and quote log reference 503 270121.