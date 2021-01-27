A serving Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officer has pleaded guilty to attempting to have sex with an underage girl

Detective Constable Mark Collins, 57, who is attached to the Met’s South Area Command Unit, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 27 January.

He pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to cause/incite a girl aged 13–15 to engage in sexual activity (with penetration) on or before 24 November 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to six counts of attempting to engage in sexual communications with a child. The offences are alleged to have occurred between 4 November 2019 and 26 November 2019.

Collins was on duty while some of the offences were alleged to have occurred.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards is aware and misconduct proceedings are ongoing. He is currently suspended.

He will be sentenced at the Central Criminal Court on a date to be confirmed.