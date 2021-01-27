Detectives investigating the death of a woman in east London have charged a man with murder

David Cheres, 19 of Ellen Street, Whitechapel appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 27 January.

An investigation was launched after police were called to concerns for the welfare of a woman at a property in Ellen Street, Whitechapel at 8.17am on Sunday, 24 January. A 43-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has been formally identified as Tiprat Argatu. Her next of kin has been informed. A post-mortem examination confirmed she died from neck and head injuries.

A 24-year-old man who was arrested on Sunday, 24 January has been released with no further action.

Detectives from Specialist Crime (Homicide) are investigating.

Anyone with information that could help police is urged to call the incident room on 02083453865, or call 101quoting ref CAD1612/21 Jan.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.