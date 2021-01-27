Police are concerned for the welfare of missing teenager, Joshua Ashton

Josh, originally from Doncaster, also has links to Hull and Bradford in West Yorkshire.

Josh, 16, was last seen at Bradford train station at 1pm on 25 January. We now have reason to believe that he travelled to Denaby Main, Doncaster that day.

Josh is described as being 5ft 10in tall, of medium build, with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black jeans and black trainers.

Have you seen him? If you can help us find Josh, please contact 101 quoting incident number 596 of 25 January.