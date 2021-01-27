Gurpreet Singh, aged 45, was found guilty of the murder of Sarbjit Kaur following a trial at Birmingham Crown Court today. He has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.
While the motivation of Sarbjit’s murder is unclear, Singh is clearly a callous and calculating man with complete disregard for human life. He’s shown no remorse for his actions and continued to deny his involvement, despite the weight of evidence against him.
Sarbjt’s family have shown great courage and dignity throughout this retrial and we hope today’s guilty verdict offers them some comfort.
A callous liar who betrayed the trust of his family and friends by pretending his wife had been killed during a burglary at their home has been found guilty of her murder
January 27, 2021
