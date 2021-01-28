Wigston man jailed after pleading guilty to manslaughter

A 20-year-old man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter after an injured pensioner died following a burglary in his own home has been jailed.

Jack Tebbutt, of Central Avenue, Wigston, Leicester, appeared at Leicester Crown Court today (Tuesday 26 January) where he was sentenced to five years and 10 months imprisonment.

Tebbutt admitted the manslaughter of 66-year-old Howard Staff when he appeared at the same court yesterday.

He had pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and a further charge of perverting the course of justice at an earlier hearing.

An 18-year-old woman, Taylor Williams, admitted her involvement in the incident when she also pleaded guilty to one count of perverting the course of justice at a hearing last year.

Williams, of Orson Drive, Wigston, will be sentenced at a later date.

Howard Staff, 66, was injured at his home address in Gibson Close, Wigston, on 13 January 2020.

His brother, 77, was also inside the address when Tebbutt entered at around 3.20pm.

Howard – who was housebound and walked with the aid of a zimmer frame – was on his way to another room when he saw Tebbutt in the hallway. Howard called out to his brother when Tebbutt pushed passed him causing him to fall to the floor where he lay injured. Tebbutt stepped over him and stole a quantity of cash before fleeing the scene.

Police and the East Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the address and both men were taken to the Leicester Royal Infirmary for treatment.

Sadly, Howard died in the early hours of the following morning.

An investigation was launched with officers carrying out house-to-house enquiries, trawling hours of local CCTV and speaking to witnesses as they worked tirelessly to find who was responsible.

As a result of their enquiries, Tebbutt and the teenage girl were arrested a week later.

Detective Inspector Jonathan Blockley, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), was the senior investigating officer. He said: “Mr Staff was of no threat to anyone. He was a family-orientated man who kept himself to himself, and we were determined to find who was responsible.

“He was at home when he was assaulted by Tebbutt whose intention to commit burglary was fuelled by monetary gain.

“Mr Staff’s family remain devastated by his death, but I can only hope that the fact Tebbutt has admitted his crimes will go some way towards easing their pain knowing that justice has been done.”