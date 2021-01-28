A man has been sentenced to seven and a half years imprisonment after admitting stabbing a man inside a property in Leicester

Jordan Smith, 22, of no fixed address, had stabbed the man to the back during an incident at a property in the Westcotes area of Leicester, on the morning of Saturday 28 November.

The 19-year-old male victim, who Smith knew, was taken to hospital at the time where he was treated for his injuries, including receiving stitches, before later being discharged.

Yesterday (Monday), at Leicester Crown Court, Smith was sentenced after pleading guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Jordan Smith

Smith had managed to gain access to the property near the Narborough Road area, at around 11am on 28 November.

The male victim and a woman, who was also known to Smith, were asleep in the property at the time and the man woke up to find Smith attacking him and reportedly trying to strangle him.

The woman tried to help fight the defendant off and the male victim managed to run out of the property where he realised he had been stabbed.

The victim managed to stop a car in the street and police were called. In the interests of public and officer safety, armed officers were deployed to the scene.

Although Smith had left the scene at the time, he returned shortly after where he was arrested.

The knife which was used in the incident was found to have been taken from the kitchen of the property.

Officer in the case, Police Constable Holly Barlow said: “Smith’s actions on this night must have terrified the two people in the property and led to one of those people being stabbed to the back and undergoing hospital treatment.

“Knife crime will not be tolerated and it is extremely fortunate that the consequences of the night were not far more devastating.

“Thanks to the work of officers at the scene and during the investigation, Smith was left with no other option but to admit responsibility. I hope that the guilty plea helps those affected by this incident in some small way as they continue to move forward in their lives.”