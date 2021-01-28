Man jailed for attack on homeless person in Fareham

A man who knocked a homeless person unconscious has been jailed for four years.

Jamie Bell, aged 42, of no fixed abode, became involved in an altercation with the man outside Fareham Train Station on 23 April 2019.

Bell then proceeded to punch and kick the victim, who is aged in his 50s, rendering him unconscious and leaving him with cuts and bruises.

Police were called at 9.25pm and Bell was subsequently arrested on one of the train platforms and charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

He denied the offence, and the case went to trial at Winchester Crown Court.

Yesterday (Monday 25 January), Bell was convicted of the offence by a majority jury verdict, and was jailed for four years.

Speaking after the case, DC Sophie Palmer said: “This was a nasty assault on a vulnerable person which could have resulted in a much graver outcome.

“Despite rendering the victim unconscious, Bell continued to attack him on the floor and kicked him as many as a dozen times in the head.

“The judge told the court that it was clear Bell’s intention was to cause really serious harm, and it was remarkable that the victim did not receive more serious injuries.

“Violence of this kind will simply not be tolerated, and I am pleased that Bell has been brought to justice for his actions.”