A fight in Nottingham city centre that resulted in a man being stabbed in the stomach has led to a man being jailed

In the early hours of Sunday 9 August 2020, the 25-year-old victim was out for drinks when he was confronted by a man.

An altercation followed and Colin Hartley, 22, of no fixed address, stabbed the victim in the stomach with a knife in Beastmarket Hill.

Once he stabbed the victim, he fled the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and required precautionary surgery to determine whether any of his organs had been damaged.

His injuries were deemed to not be life-threatening or life-altering and he is on the way to making a full recovery.

Detectives launched an investigation and extensive CCTV evidence was examined in order to identify Hartley, who was subsequently arrested in early September 2020.

He was sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to wounding at Nottingham Crown Court today.

Detective constable Jerone Taylor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “When a knife is used in an incident there is always the potential for serious or potentially fatal consequences.

“Thankfully, the victim was not seriously injured in the incident and is expected to make a full recovery.

“We will always thoroughly investigate knife crime and will look to take appropriate action against those who are found to have committed such offences.

“Extensive investigative work was carried out to identify and locate Hartley and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in this case for their hard work and determination.

“Hartley’s reckless behaviour could have cost someone their life and I hope the sentence gives him a chance to reflect on his actions.”