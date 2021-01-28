Two men who committed a range of offences including dangerous driving and stealing vehicles have been sentenced following a proactive investigation by officers

Alfie Bruynel, 20, of Tadworth Court, N11, was sentenced to a total of two years’ imprisonment, as well as an 18-month driving disqualification, at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday, 5 January.

David Curtis, 20 , of Holloway Road, N19, was sentenced to a total of 12 months’ imprisonment at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, 22 January. Curtis was also in breach of a suspended sentence and has been sentenced to a further three months in jail – to run consecutively.

Bruynel pleaded guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 7 August 2020 to aggravated vehicle taking, no insurance, disqualified driving, two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, handling stolen goods and possession of a Class B drug (cannabis).

Curtis pleaded guilty at Snaresbrook Crown Court on 7 August 2020 to three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, theft of a pedal cycle, going equipped and handling stolen goods.

The pair came to the attention of police in March 2020. The investigation was backtracked from this date with officers looking for similar MOs and any potential CCTV sightings of them.

From April, the Venice Investigation Team conducted a proactive investigation using covert techniques. The investigation was more protracted than usual due to Covid restrictions, but when enough evidence had been gathered, warrants were conducted at the home addresses of both suspects and they were subsequently arrested.

On 7 October 2019, Curtis was identified as one of two males who stole a Brompton pedal cycle from Goswell Road, EC1. Curtis was identified via CCTV as one of two males who cut the lock off the bicycle before making off with it.

He came to the attention of police again when he was stopped with another male on 25 November 2019 and was found to be riding a stolen BMW 1200GS valued at £14,000. He was also in possession of an angle grinder and hammer.

On 30 March 2020, Bruynel was identified as riding a Piaggio Vespa on Carleton Road, N7 and was seen to be driving dangerously including doing wheelies. The moped in question had been stolen the previous day.

On 2 April 2020, Curtis and Bruynel were sighted loading a stolen Ducati Motorcycle valued at £8,000 into a van.

Officers again became aware of this pair on 13 April 2020 when a Piaggio Vespa was stolen from Steele Road, N17 and located by police who arranged recovery. On police leaving, the recovery driver was approached by Bruynel and Curtis who threatened him and re-stole the moped, which was recovered again shortly afterwards by police.

Curtis and Bruynel were arrested by Venice Investigation officers on 22 May 2020 when a Yamaha TMAX valued at £10,000 was stolen from Farringdon Road, EC1. Police tracked the bike to a location and subsequently arrested the pair on scene.

PC Kate Dennell, the investigating officer from the Venice Investigation Team, said: “This is an excellent result that puts two criminals behind bars. Both have committed multiple crimes over a period of months and this kind of behaviour has no place on our streets.

“The effects of becoming a victim of theft often last far beyond the replacement of the stolen items. I hope both of these men use this time to realise the impact that their crimes have on the people of London.”

Do you have information about suspected crime or have you seen something suspicious in your road or neighbourhood? If you have information that could help keep your community safe and prevent crime, but don’t want to speak to police, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. They do not ask your name and cannot trace your call or I.P address.