A convicted drug dealer has been jailed again after running a drugs line while out on licence

Thomas Warrick was arrested in Rochford on 1 December last year after drugs marketing messages were linked back to his phone number. He had £480 cash on him and the phone used by the Maxwell drugs line, which supplied cocaine and heroin in the Southend area.

The 29-year-old admitted being concerned in supplying cocaine and heroin, and acquiring, using or possessing criminal property when he appeared at Basildon Crown Court on 6 January.

Warwick, of Prospect Close, Southend, was jailed for five years and eight months today, Monday 25 January.

The court heard he had previously been jailed for drugs offences and was on licence when he set up the Maxwell line.

Sergeant Rob Maile, of Operation Raptor South, said: “Thomas Warrick showed no regard for the damage his drug dealing caused in the community, he was only motivated by money.

“As officers investigating and tackling drugs gangs every day, we see the violence, the fear, and the harm these gangs cause.

“What particularly concerns us is how gangs use teenagers, children and vulnerable adults to operate, using false promises and fear to keep them in check.

“It’s why we continue to pursue and prosecute drug dealers, including those such as Warrick who continue to commit crime and cause harm.”