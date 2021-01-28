Matthew Mason was told he will serve a minimum of 28 years in jail after being convicted of murdering a school boy in Ashley

On sentencing Mason, Judge Everett said: “This was carefully planned and ruthlessly carried out, showing no empathy and a callous disregard for Alex, his family and friends.

You are a selfish individual and thought about nobody but yourself.”

Mason drove 15-year-old Alex Rodda to a remote wooded area in Ashley, Cheshire on Thursday 12 December 2019 and subjected him to a ferocious and merciless attack.

Alex’s partially clothed body was found by refuse collectors on a country lane next to the woods the following morning.

The 19-year-old had used a heavy and long wrench to repeatedly beat Alex to the head and body with an estimated 15 separate blows.

In the months before Alex’s death he had been in an intimate relationship with Mason during which Alex received money from him so that he did not disclose their relationship.

After committing his attack he left him alone in the woods and disposed of Alex’s mobile phone.

He then visited The Red Lion pub in Pickmere and The Golden Pheasant pub in Plumley where he had a drink with friends before making his way home to Ash Lane, Ollerton.

Meanwhile Alex’s mum was becoming increasingly concerned when he did not return home and she made numerous attempts to ring his phone but the calls would not connect.

She rang a number of his friends who said they had not seen or spoken to him that evening.

As Alex’s friends knew he had formed a relationship with Mason they messaged him over two hours, desperate to know he was safe and well. Alex’s mum was made aware of this and contacted Mason before reporting her son missing to police.

Most of their calls and messages went unanswered as Mason travelled back to the scene of his horrific crime in the early hours of Friday 13 December.

It is during this time that the prosecution believes Mason went into the woods and dragged Alex’s body to the track at the side of the road in an attempt to put him inside his car.

After failing to do this he then drove away.

After Alex’s body was found a witness informed police he had taken a photo shortly after 6pm on Thursday 12 December. The photo was of a black Renault Clio parked on the track beside the gated entrance to the woods.

The details of the car were checked by police and Mason was identified as the owner of the vehicle.

He was stopped by officers as he drove towards Telford, on the A41 in Staffordshire, shortly before midday on Friday 13 December.

Mason had dried blood on his hands and fingers and inside the boot of his car was a bin bag with his blood stained green fleece, the wrench and Alex’s large padded jacket.

Following his arrest he was taken into custody to be questioned before being charged with murder.

On Thursday 7 January Mason was found guilty of the murder of Alex Rodda following a trial at Chester Crown Court.