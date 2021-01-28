Three sentenced to more than 30 years’ imprisonment

Three men have been sentenced to prison, following a serious assault in Ryton-on-Dunsmore in 2018.

Michael Mongan, aged 22, of West Drayton, London, Gerry McDonagh, aged 26 of Burnhill Close, London and John Kiely, aged 41, of Darlingscote Road, Shipston-on-Stour, all appeared at Warwick Crown Court today.

At around 8.40am on 16 October 2018, police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A445 Leamington Road.

Two men, who had been on their way to work, were driven into by a Jeep (driven by Kiely) which had been modified with a battering ram.

At the roundabout of Oxford Road and Leamington Road in Ryton, the victims were forced to leave their vehicle and an altercation then took place between a number of men, including Mongan and McDonagh.

As a result of the attack, a man in his thirties suffered a serious neck wound and another suffered head and face injuries.

Police were quickly on the scene, and despite Mongan and McDonagh having left the area on foot, they were arrested nearby following sightings by members of the public. Kiely was later arrested having been identified through forensic enquiries.

During the investigation, it transpired the incident was linked to an ongoing dispute.

All three defendants previously pleaded guilty to two counts of grievous bodily harm. Today, they were sentenced to 10 years and six months each.

Following today’s outcome, Detective Superintendent Jon Marsden from Warwickshire Police, said: “This was a serious incident which took place in broad daylight, on a busy roundabout near to a local school. It caused considerable injuries to those involved, as well as shock and concern to the local community and those who witnessed the violence.

“After a lengthy investigation, I’m pleased that these three have today been sentenced for their actions and will now face justice for what happened.”

Michael Mongan

John Kiely



Gerry McDonagh