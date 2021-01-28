Despite the national lockdown, officers from Wiltshire Police’s Operation Fortitude Team are continuing to disrupt criminal activity, seizing drugs and weapons and making arrests

Officers seized ten weapons, £2,800 in cash, £3,000 worth of cannabis, and £500 worth of cocaine.

Their work included the following:

• Officers attended an address in College Road, Trowbridge, where they seized a large quantity of cash and drugs. Two men aged 22 and 26 were arrested on suspicion of drugs offences. The 26-year-old was released under investigation while our enquiries continue, and the 22-year-old was wanted for outstanding offences in the Avon and Somerset Police area so is now in their custody.

• Officers in Southwick followed a suspicious vehicle and stopped the driver in Trowbridge. A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and drug driving. He has since been released under investigation while our enquiries continue. A search at a related property in Frome led to the seizure of illegal drugs and drugs paraphernalia.

• The arrest of a 16-year-old boy from Melksham on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of cannabis. He has since been de-arrested while we continue our enquiries.

• A 16-year-old and 17-year-old were stopped and searched by officers in Melksham. They seized two knives and a quantity of cannabis. Enquiries are ongoing.

• The team were also involved in the arrest of three men and the seizure of 12 stolen dogs, two vehicles and eight weapons, at a property in Southwick. This was joint work with Avon and Somerset Police, relating to an investigation into the theft of high-value dogs in Bristol.

Detective Inspector Geoff Smith, from Operation Fortitude, said: “Despite the national lockdown, we are continuing to carry out proactive and reactive work, disrupting the activity of criminals who continue to cause great harm to our communities.

“We know that the public are concerned about the supply of illegal drugs and the associated violence that comes with it.

“The seizure of these weapons highlights this, and the work we carried out yesterday is without a doubt making our streets safer.”