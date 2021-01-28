Caroline Searches For Community Campaigners

Applications are now open for the Your UK Parliament awards to celebrate people across the UK who have made a difference in their community. Gosport MP, Caroline Dinenage, is looking for residents across Gosport, Hill Head, Stubbington and Lee-on-the-Solent to submit their nomination to recognise the incredible efforts of community campaigners who are making their mark.

The Your UK Parliament awards has 7 different categories for everyone from individual campaigners, to schools, volunteers and teachers. UK Parliament are looking to hear about what democratic action was taken whether it was a campaign, debate, sharing information or adapting to COVID-19 restrictions.

Caroline commented:

“Over the course of the pandemic I have been incredibly impressed and proud to see how our community has come together in the face of the immense difficulties COVID-19 has brought.

“Your UK Parliament awards is a perfect opportunity to say thanks to those who have gone above and beyond, highlighting and campaigning on an issue which they care about.”

Nominations close on February 14th 2021 and an Awards ceremony (restrictions allowing) will take part 25th March 2021. Winners will get afternoon tea overlooking the River Thames in the Houses of Parliament, a trophy and exclusive Digital badge.