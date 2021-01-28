Rapid non-symptomatic testing for key workers

If you are a key worker, you should get tested for coronavirus regularly, even if you don’t have symptoms. One in three people have coronavirus without showing symptoms and could be spreading the disease without knowing it. There are four sites in Islington which offer rapid tests for those with no symptoms, which includes a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss or change to your taste or smell. The tests take 15 minutes and you get the results within an hour.

Non-symptom testing should only be used by those who work out of their home and regularly come in contact with others, e.g. those working in health or social care, education and child care including social workers, supermarket staff or shopkeepers, charity workers delivering key frontline services, or those involved in food production, distribution and sale. Find the full list on the government website.

There are sites at St Luke’s Church (N7 9JE), Islington Assembly Hall (N1 2UD), Vibast Community Centre (EC1V 9NH), and Arsenal Community Hub (N7 7BA). Please visit a site that is local to you.