Chatham man detained after suspicious package sent to Covid-19 vaccine factory in Wrexham

Kent Police have detained a man after a suspicious package was sent to a Covid-19 vaccine production plant in North Wales.

The suspicious package is reported to have been received at the facility, in Wrexham, on the morning of Wednesday 27 January 2021.

As part of ongoing enquiries, which are being carried out by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, pre-planned warrants took place at addresses in Luton Road and Chatham Hill, Chatham, on the morning of Thursday 28 January.

A 53-year-old man from Chatham has been arrested on suspicion of sending the packages and remains in custody as enquiries continue.

There is no evidence to suggest there is an ongoing threat.