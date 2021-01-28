Concerns mobile personal care services, such as hairdressing or beauty treatments are still operating

There is concern that there are still some businesses and individuals who are continuing to operate in breach of government regulations and guidance, particularly with those that are providing mobile personal care services, such as hairdressing or beauty treatments, in other people’s homes.

The provision of those services must stop in the same way as required for commercial premises. Enforcement action will be taken against anyone that is continuing to trade, with fines starting at £1,000.

For tradespeople such as heating engineers, electricians and plumbers, where it is necessary to work in other people’s homes, this is permitted, but must be done so in a COVID secure way.

These regulations have been brought in by government to stop the spread of the virus. Brentwood is making progress, but we still need to protect the vulnerable from the infection. Unauthorised home-based activity where people move from one home to the next is putting people at risk. The Council will take action against businesses and individuals that break these rules.