Multi Car Collision Tulse Hill

Emergency services form Lambeth Police are assisting London fire Brigade and London Ambulance with a Multi Car collision in Tulse Hill A204.

They were called to the scene of a 3 vehicle collision just after 6:30pm this evening.

Emergency services on scene are dealing with a number of casualties with one reported Unconscious on there arrival.

A police spokesperson for MPS Lambeth said “We are currently dealing with a multi-car collision on Tulse Hill, SW2. The road is currently closed in both directions. Please avoid the area as there are delays in both directions.”