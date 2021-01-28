An investigation is underway after thousands of cannabis plants were found in a property in Hillingdon

Officers were called to the building at 09:36hrs on Wednesday, 27 January after a report of suspicious activity.

When they entered the property, they found approximately 5,000 plants, along with equipment capable of growing plants. One room alone had 1,800 plants.

The plants are thought to have had a street value of around a quarter of a million pounds.

They have now been recovered and an investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the find.

Police Sergeant Crystal Govers, of the West Area Basic Command Unit, said: “Drugs have a devastating impact on communities and individuals and we will do everything we can to remove them from the streets.

“We will act upon intelligence from members of the public and would urge anyone who is aware of suspicious activity in your area to report it to the police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.If you have information about this specific incident quote CAD 1677/27Jan.