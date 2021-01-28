Detectives investigating the murder of 17-year-old Anas Mezenner in north London have charged a further two teenagers

A 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy were arrested in connection with the investigation on Wednesday, 27 January.

On Thursday, 28 January, they were both charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of bladed weapons.

They will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 29 January.

Previously, two 16-year-old boys were charged with murder and possession of points and blades. They appeared at North London Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 22 January.

A murder investigation was launched after Anas was found with stab injuries on West Green Road, N15, shortly after 21:00hrs on Tuesday, 19 January. Anas was taken to hospital, but pronounced dead at 4.25am.