A Melksham warehouse worker has been jailed for his part in the supply of cocaine

Artur Furmaniak, 46, of Padfield Gardens, Melksham, was given a four-and-a-half- year prison sentence after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine at Swindon Crown Court last month.

On 29 March 2019 firearms officers, members of the dog section, CID and the local Community Policing Team conducted a drug warrant at Furmaniak’s address in Melksham where significant evidence of cocaine supply was found, which was seized along with a large collection of imitation firearms.

Sgt Steve Edwards, of the Trowbridge Response team, said: “This sentencing was the result of solid intelligence work and a successful execution of a drug warrant at Furmaniak’s address.

“If you deal in illicit drugs, we will find out and do all we can to bring a prosecution to protect the communities that we serve.

“The impacts that drugs have on the community are incredibly detrimental and has a knock on effect on other crime types, so taking someone who deals in the supply of cocaine from the streets of Melksham is a great piece of work by Wiltshire Police.

“I’d continue to urge members of the public to help us build on our intelligence by reporting their concerns or any suspicious incidents in their neighbourhood, like drug dealing or unexplained wealth, so the appropriate action can be taken. Please call 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.”