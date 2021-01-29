Man who knocked PC off motorbike is jailed for three years

You may remember seeing this video which we shared in November last year after one of our officers was rammed off his bike in Oldbury.

A number of kind-hearted people came to the aid of PC Steve Lovering after Callum Fellows was spotted in a stolen Seat Leon which he deliberately drove into the PC’s BMW motorbike.

PC Lovering saw the car on Ashes Road on 27 August and pulled up alongside Fellows, aged 18, after recognising him as someone we suspected was involved in car crime.

Fellows reversed and deliberately drove into PC Lovering’s bike sending him sprawling into the road before he sped off on the wrong side of the road and through red traffic lights.

Several concerned passers-by approached our officer to make sure he was not hurt and help him get his bike upright.

The car, which was on false plates, is thought to have been stolen from a car key burglary, however we’ve not recovered it so far.

Fellows, of Mervin Road, Wolverhampton was later picked out in an ID parade and last week (22 January) admitted assault, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified at Wolverhampton Crown Court. He was jailed for three years.

Detective Sergeant Chris Jones, from our force CID, said: “Fellow’s actions were completely reckless and it’s lucky that PC Lovering did not sustain serious injuries.

“Despite having some back and shoulder pain, nothing was broken and PC Lovering was ok.

“Fellows’ behaviour was dangerous and completely unacceptable.”