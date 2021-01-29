A 37-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for a robbery that took place in Warwickshire

Following a Warwickshire Police investigation, a 37-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for an robbery last year.

Jack Stopps of Shakespeare Avenue, Warwick appeared at Warwick Crown Court today (Wednesday 27 January) for sentencing.

At around 10.30pm on Tuesday 10 November 2020, police received a call stating there had been a robbery at a store on Chase Meadow in Warwick.

Jack Stopps had threatened staff members with a hammer and left the location.

Officers located him a short distance away on Shakespeare Road with a quantity of cash and cigarettes found concealed in his trousers.

Stopps was arrested and remanded in custody.

He appeared at Warwick Crown Court on 17 December 2020 and pleaded guilty to robbery. Today, he was sentenced to three years’ and six months’ imprisonment.

A 25-year-old man from Warwick was arrested in connection with the investigation, and is currently on police bail.