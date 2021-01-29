Bradford Man Jailed for Six Years for Possession with Intent to Supply Class A Drugs

Zaki Rehman, 32, of Durham Road, Bradford was charged with numerous drugs offences by police.

On 19 September 2019, police executed a warrant at an address on Thornton Road following on from community intelligence submitted to the police.

When officers entered the property they discovered a significant amount of drugs and equipment for supply of drugs.

The amount of drugs seized from the property was valued at £37,263 and nearly £5,000 in cash was also recovered.

Rehman appeared at court on 20 January 2021 and pleaded guilty to charges against him.

He was sentenced to six years in prison.