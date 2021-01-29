Prison for man who threatened security guard with a knife

A man who threatened a security guard with a knife while stealing alcohol from a shop has been jailed.

Police received a 999 call from the public after Marcus Sapra and Jason Armstrong ran from the Co-Op in Perne Road, Cambridge, on 17 January.

The pair were found in Rustat Road and arrested after Sapra dropped the knife and was verbally abusive to officers. They were also found with four cans of beer, two bottles of wine and two cans of gin.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday (26 January) Sapra, 34, of Birdwood Road, Cambridge, was sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to three counts of shoplifting, possession of a bladed article in a public place, a public order offence and breaching a Criminal Behvaiour Order.

Jason Armstrong, 43, of Station Square, Cambridge was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison at an earlier hearing on 19 January after pleading guilty to two counts of shoplifting, a public order offence and possession of a class C drug.

Detective Constable Richard Rose said: “The pair have shown no regard for the shops and their staff. By carrying a knife, Sapra was not only putting himself in danger but also innocent members of the public.

“Abuse, whether it be physical or verbal, against emergency workers, who were simply trying to do their jobs, is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”