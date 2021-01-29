A London man who was responsible for controlling a County Line in Cambridge has been jailed for more than five years

Nowa Oronsaye, of Beacon Hill, London, was sentenced to five years and seven months at Southwark Crown Court on Friday (22 January) after admitted being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

The 39-year-old was arrested in Islington on 22 November last year (2020) following a joint operation between Cambridgeshire Constabulary and the Metropolitan Police Service.

The operation, named Op Orochi, focuses on analysing phone data to identify those controlling County Lines from London to Cambridge.

An investigation by the forces revealed Oronsaye was responsible for controlling the ‘Dan’ line between 30 September and 6 November last year (2020).

On arrest Oronsaye was found to be in possession of a mobile phone that had been used as a County Lines phone line.

Officers searched his home address in London and found further mobile phones as well as around 60 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin.

Oronsaye was linked to Iretomiwa Olaojo and Glen Daniels who were also sentenced for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin on 22 December.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris O’Brien said: “This was the final sentencing for those involved in the ‘Dan’ line. A combined ten years in prison connected to one drugs line is a great result and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to target those controlling County Lines in Cambridgeshire.

“We will continue to work with the Met Police, as part of Op Orochi, to identify line holders and protect the vulnerable young people and adults from the exploitation often associated with this type of drug activity.”

Acting Detective Inspector Nick Harvey, from the Met’s Op Orochi team, added: “This investigation is an excellent example of the Met working together with county forces to robustly tackle County Lines and remove line holders, such as Oronsaye, from the streets.

“This approach puts a spotlight on those at the centre of these organisations and has turned what used to be a low risk, high reward enterprise on its head.

“The fact another line holder is behind bars reflects our commitment to tackling County Lines and keeping our communities safe. However, we cannot tackle this issue alone and we need the public to help us.”