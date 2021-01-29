Two men sentenced after being found guilty of GBH in Watford

Two men have been sentenced after they were both found guilty of Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH) in Watford.

Sami Sarout, aged 28, of no fixed address, appeared at St Albans Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday 26 January) and was sentenced to five years and 10 months after previously being found guilty by jury of Section 18 GBH.

Ali Mohammed, aged 21, previously of Milling Road, Edgware, appeared at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday 10 November where he was handed a sentence of two years and nine months after being found guilty of Section 20 GBH, robbery, perverting the course of justice and breach of a Community Protection Notice (CPN).

The court heard how on the evening of Monday 18 November 2019, Sarout and Mohammed forced their way into a flat off Beechen Grove.

Once inside, Sarout produced a large knife and stabbed the first victim, a 16 year old boy, twice in the arm. This caused a deep laceration which required an operation to repair it under general anaesthetic.

Mohammed produced a kitchen knife before attempting to stab the second victim, a 20 year old man, and a tussle ensued. This resulted in the victim suffering a laceration to his thumb as he tried to defend himself.

Both victims, who were known to their attackers, managed to get away by running out on to the flat’s balcony and locking the door behind them. While there, they spotted a passing police car on the road below and shouted for help. They both made a full recovery after receiving medical treatment.

By the time police officers reached the flat, Sarout and Mohammed had already fled. They were both later arrested, charged and remanded in connection with the incident.

Detective Constable George Lewin, from the Watford Local Crime Unit, said: “This was a challenging investigation but the jury deliberated for just one hour and 20 minutes before returning guilty verdicts for both defendants.

“At the time the offence was committed, Mohammed was subject to a Community Protection Notice (CPN), the terms of which stated he must not enter Watford. Instead he showed flagrant disregard for that notice and did not think twice about travelling to Watford with his accomplice Sarout in order to carry out this violent attack.

“I want this court result to serve as a warning to anyone who chooses to carry and use a knife in Watford. We will always pursue those who attempt to interfere with a police investigation. It will not be tolerated and you will be brought before the courts to explain your actions.”