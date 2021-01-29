A Sheffield man who beat up and robbed a young man in the city has been jailed for over five years



Faisal Yousaf, 20, was identified as a suspect shortly after the knifepoint incident on Frog Walk in May 2018, but evaded police until he was arrested in May 2020.

Yousaf, of Violet Bank Road, Nether Edge, was sentenced to five and a half years in jail, after a jury had found him guilty of robbery at a trial in December 2020.



DC John Briers said: “This was a nasty attack and robbery on a young man near one of Sheffield’s busiest streets, Ecclesall Road. The victim was followed by a group of men, who threatened him with a knife and stole his phone and wallet, before punching him in the face.



“Another man was charged not long after the incident and sentenced to six years in prison, but our enquiries to trace Yousef continued.



“I am really pleased that we have finally brought him before the courts and that he has received a decent sentence for his crimes that day.



“I’d like to thank the victim for continuing to work with us since the incident and commend his bravery and co-operation.”



Abdulrahman Yafooz, 24, of Morgan Road, Sheffield, was previously jailed for six years for robbery for the same incident. He was sentenced in November 2018 and continues to serve his prison sentence