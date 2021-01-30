A North London couple have appeared in court Sussex, charged with a ‘County Lines’ operation bringing Class A drugs from London into Brighton

Edward Birigwa, 29, a labourer, and Kessia Davies, 21, a retail employee, both of Golders Way, London NW11, appeared in custody at Crawley Magistrates Court on Friday 29 January, both charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

They were remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on 27 February.

The charges followed an investigation over several months by detectives from the Brighton Community Investigation Team, working with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police’s Operation Orochi, which works with police forces surrounding London to combat County Lines drug dealing from the capital.

The couple were arrested in North London on 27 January and their address was searched. A quantity of suspected drugs was seized for analysis together cash and other items.

